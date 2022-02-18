RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.10 on Monday. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

