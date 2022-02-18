Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

RYTM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $8.27. 28,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,341. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

