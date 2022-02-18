RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 2,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,496. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
About RiceBran Technologies
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.