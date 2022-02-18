RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.33. 2,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,496. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.49. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

