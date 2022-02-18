Robert E. Price Sells 2,147 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 687.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

