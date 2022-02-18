Robert V. Vitale Purchases 1,500 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ENR opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 43.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 313,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

