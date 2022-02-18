Robert V. Vitale Purchases 1,500 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ENR opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Energizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 43.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 313,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
