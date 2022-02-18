Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 162165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.69.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852,955 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,228,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

