Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Lowered to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $133.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $54.49 on Friday. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total value of $6,678,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,994 shares of company stock worth $31,512,998 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after buying an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

