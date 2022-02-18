ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RKWBF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale cut ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from GBX 3,000 ($40.60) to GBX 2,800 ($37.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,806.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S stock opened at $360.94 on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1-year low of $346.00 and a 1-year high of $531.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $381.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.56.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

