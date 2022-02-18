Rodney David Patton Sells 506 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MHK opened at $146.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.45.
About Mohawk Industries
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
