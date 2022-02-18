Rodney David Patton Sells 506 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MHK opened at $146.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.57. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.25 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.45.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

