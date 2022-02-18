Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.63

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$67.63 and last traded at C$67.61, with a volume of 480579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$66.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.36.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$33.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.