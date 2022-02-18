Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $126.06 and last traded at $133.91, with a volume of 509155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.45.

Specifically, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 over the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.42.

The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average of $269.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 129.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

