Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $550.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $144.71, but opened at $109.97. Roku shares last traded at $111.67, with a volume of 245,939 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.85.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.01 and its 200-day moving average is $269.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.