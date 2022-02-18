Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to announce sales of $37.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.10 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $109.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rover Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $362,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 14,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $145,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

