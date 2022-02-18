Royal Bank of Canada Buys 17,843 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.47% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of JEF opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.