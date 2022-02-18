Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $19.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.55.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 395,776.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 640.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

