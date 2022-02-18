Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,326,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.49% of Compass Diversified worth $46,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of CODI stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.85. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.