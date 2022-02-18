Royal Bank of Canada Has $39.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.59% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $39,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE RBA opened at $57.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.29. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $76.18.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
