Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 396,101 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 197.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of Pentair worth $43,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Pentair by 1.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Pentair by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pentair by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of PNR opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

