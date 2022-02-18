Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.65) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.66) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.14) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,130 ($55.89).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,003 ($27.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,788.78. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($26.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.82), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,951,124.82).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

