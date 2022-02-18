Royal Bank of Canada Sells 61,448 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Welltower worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

WELL opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.94 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.