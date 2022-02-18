RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

