Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ROMJF stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.