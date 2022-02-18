Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
ROMJF stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rubicon Organics (ROMJF)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.