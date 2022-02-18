Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 208.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

