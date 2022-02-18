Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 393,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

