Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,774. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 23.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,360,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

