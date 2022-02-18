Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 2%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 285,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 166,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.