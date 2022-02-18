Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $49.46. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $356,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $945,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

