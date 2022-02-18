Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $48.00

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.00, but opened at $49.46. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $49.46, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $713.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.73.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.36%.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
