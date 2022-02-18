Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

