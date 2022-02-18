Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.78

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.78 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.66). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.68), with a volume of 20,646 shares.

The company has a market cap of £68.88 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.73.

In other Safestyle UK news, insider Robert Neale sold 139,125 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £72,345 ($97,895.81).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

