Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €125.00 ($142.05).

Safran stock opened at €114.36 ($129.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €108.29 and a 200 day moving average of €109.64. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

