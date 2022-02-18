Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.83

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 19334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

