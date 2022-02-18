Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $35.83

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 19334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.
About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
