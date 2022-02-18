Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

SMSEY stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. Samsonite International has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

