Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Sanmina worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Sanmina by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

