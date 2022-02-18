Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schaeffler from €9.80 ($11.14) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.