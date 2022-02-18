Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al Sells 29,366 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLB stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,462 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,664,000 after purchasing an additional 729,457 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

