Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 209.79%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.
