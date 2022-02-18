Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIT traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.77. Schmitt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 209.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.22% of Schmitt Industries worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

