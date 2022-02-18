Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $82.25. 536,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,531. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.58. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 445.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.