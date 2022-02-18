Scotiabank Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAE. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

CAE stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

