Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$270.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.00. 2,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $130.77 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $145.83.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

