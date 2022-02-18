Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $72.00. The company traded as high as $70.33 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 24781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

