Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

SEE traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $69.34. 25,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,663. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

