Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE WTS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $148.31. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.