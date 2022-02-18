Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.
NYSE WTS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $148.31. 6,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.11. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.
