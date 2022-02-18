SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.

In related news, Director Timothy Hartnett bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,362,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.