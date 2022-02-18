SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.
Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,620,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,362,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 292.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
