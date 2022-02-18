Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.16

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $33.24. Security Federal shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 507 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16.

Security Federal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

