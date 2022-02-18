SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SKLTY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. SEEK has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

