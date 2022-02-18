SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
SKLTY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. SEEK has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $52.11.
SEEK Company Profile
