Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 6.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.19 and last traded at $13.19. 5,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seer from $46.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Seer alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $806.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 2,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $51,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,517. 28.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Seer by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seer by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.