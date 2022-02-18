Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Up 48.0% in January

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after buying an additional 82,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 40,283 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 240,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,696,000 after buying an additional 101,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 509,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,947. Select Medical has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

