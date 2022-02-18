SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

SLQT opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

