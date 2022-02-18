Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Rating Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.