Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Rating Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMICY opened at $14.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54.
About Semiconductor Manufacturing International
