Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $12.56 on Friday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 197.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAI shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.